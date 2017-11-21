Laurel Hill woman killed in accident

LAURINBURG – A Laurel Hill woman died in an accident on Marston Road in the early hours of Tuesday, according to officials with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Calls came in to Scotland County EMS at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday concerning a single-vehicle crash, according to Roylin Hammond, director of Scotland County EMS.

Brittany Amber Norton, 26, of Marston Road in Laurel Hill, was ejected from the car when it left the road on the right shoulder, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It is unclear whether Norton was the driver, the patrol said..

Norton leaves behind a toddler son and a husband.

Friends and relatives offered prayers, wrote tributes to her caring nature and sweet personality and expressed shock and disbelief on the young woman’s Facebook wall throughout the day Tuesday.

“Shocked to see the news about Brittany Norton. My heart breaks for your sweet little boy. May you R.I.P sweet girl,” wrote Ashely Perhealth.

Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

