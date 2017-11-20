Plea reached in Laurinburg domestic violence death

LAURINBURG – A Laurinburg man has accepted a plea deal in the 2012 murder of his live-in girlfriend, according to police.

Fifty-four year-old Lucio Vazquez Valdez accepted a plea of second- degree murder in the beating death of Judy Patel, 63, of McRae Street, according to Lt. Detective Chris Young.

On Sept. 4, 2012, police received a call from Patel’s neighbor concerning domestic dispute.

“Officers responded with EMS reference an assault on a female. When they arrived, they saw Patel on the floor unconscious with obvious injuries to her face,” Young said.

Patel was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center Charlotte where she remained in a coma and passed away on Oct. 6, 2012.

Valdez was the immediate suspect in the case due to his appearance when police arrived, according to Young.

“The investigation revealed that he was the one responsible. He had injuries to his hands that he sustained beating Ms. Patel,” Young said. “He was covered in blood.”

Valdez received a sentence of 13 to 17 years. He is currently being processed at Scotland County Detention Center for transport to an undisclosed prison facility.

Officials said victims of domestic violence can call Laurinburg’s 24- hour Domestic Violence Helpline 910-276-6268 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE). Those needing immediate assistance can call 911.

For information, visit North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website nccadv.org.

