Sheriff identifies trio in Gibson shooting

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects wanted in the shooting of a Gibson man Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office has issued warrants for the arrest of Shedrick McLean,, Jamal Easterling, 23, and Jacobia Thompson, 24, for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting of Ramon Bines.

The men frequent the Bennettsville, S.C. area and are considered armed and dangerous, according to Capt. Earl Haywood, chief detective with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“They were last seen driving a dark in color small SUV when they were fleeing the scene that day,” Haywood said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 910-277-4258, Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has worked with Bennettsville Police Department and Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to corroborate witness accounts and information.

“Over the last two days, we got enough information through our investigations and coordinating information back and forth with Marlboro County and Bennettsville Police Department in joint operations that three suspects were ID’d,” Haywood said. “I’d like to thank them for their assistance with this.”

Deputies responded to a call for a shooting at 10:30 a.m. at Gibson Village Apartments apartment 4 D on Church Street Thursday.

Once on scene deputies found that Bines had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Haywood.

It is not certain that this is Bines’ correct address but investigators believe he was living there.

Bines was airlifted from Gibson Park to an undisclosed hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

The case is still being examined, and investigators do not have a motive. Initial reports were that the shooting was the result of a possible domestic situation.

“One male and others came over to the apartment and had an altercation. During the altercation words were exchanged concerning a relationship between the male victim and a female. A physical altercation ensued and guns were drawn,” Haywood said.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

