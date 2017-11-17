Gibson shooting leaves one critically wounded

GIBSON – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is working to suss out the details of a shooting in Gibson which left a man critically wounded Thursday morning.

Deputies took the call for a shooting at 10:30 a.m. at apartment 4 D at Gibson Village Apartments on Church Street.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.

Upon arrival deputies found a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Earl Haywood chief detective of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was airlifted from Gibson Park to an undisclosed hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument over a domestic situation.

“One male and others came over to the apartment and had an altercation. During the altercation words were exchanged concerning a relationship between the male victim and a female. A physical altercation ensued and guns were drawn,” Haywood said.

Detectives have persons of interest and are continuing to investigate in an attempt to corroborate accounts of what took place, according to Haywood.

The incident is the latest in nearly 30 shootings between Laurinburg and Scotland County that have left someone injured or dead this year.

