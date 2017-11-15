Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of South Main Street reported to police on Tuesday that someone stole a .38 caliber valued at $600 from her 2015 Acura while it was parked at Cool Cuts Styling Salon.

WAGRAM – J’s Convenience Store on US 401 reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke into the store and stole cigarettes, snuff and tobacco dip, cigars, 38 snap-back hats, and six duffle bags total value $3,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Cronly Street reported to police on Monday that someone stole the license plate from his 2006 Kia Optima while it was parked at Walmart.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McRae Street reported to police on Monday that someone stole the city trash can valued at $50 from his front yard.

Disorderly Conduct

LAURINBURG – Two students at Scotland High have been arrested following a fight in the cafeteria. A 16-year-old of Grant Street was for simple affray and disorderly conduct and given a $2,000 secured bond. A 15-year-old of West Boulevard was arrested for simple affray and disorderly conduct and released to the custody of a relative.

Fraud

MAXTON – A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that a relative had been using her banking information to make purchases on Amazon.

A 16-year-old in the home was arrested for obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft and given a $2,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Communicating threats

LAURINBURG – Employees of Wood Forest Bank in Walmart reported to police on Monday that the main office in Texas had received a threatening letter that was mailed from Laurinburg. The letter threatened to cause harm to every employee at some point in time and mentioned ISIS.

The case was turned over to the FBI due to the mention of ISIS.

Arson

WAGRAM – A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone set fire to her 1999 Ford Explorer valued at $1,500. She believes the fire was set by a relative with whom she had been arguing.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Brandon Grooms, 31, of Lee’s Mill Road was arrested for assault on a female and given a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.