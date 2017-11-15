Posted on by

Laurinburg man arrested for child abuse

By Beth Lawrence - blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested Tuesday for child abuse after he mistreated his girlfriend’s children.

Jonathan Devonte McLean, 25, of McGirt’s Bridge Road was arrested on two counts of felony child abuse, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Social Services to investigate the incident.

McLean had been babysitting the two children and injured them when he attempted to discipline them, according to the report.

McLean was held in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

