South Scotland students collect coins for a cure

LAURINBURG — During the month of October, South Scotland students participated in a service project for breast cancer awareness.

The school hosted Coins for a Cure to raise money for Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. Throughout the month, students brought in their loose change to help benefit breast cancer patients in the community.

Mrs. Jenkins’ fifth-grade class and Mrs. McIntyre’s second-grade class raised the most money and won the contest.

Nursing staff from Scotland Health Care System visited students to talk about how the money would benefit patients at the hospital.

Instead of celebrating Halloween on Oct. 31st, South Scotland deemed the day Pink-o-Ween and encouraged students and staff members to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Scotland Health Care representatives visited the school for the $1,208.44 donation.

