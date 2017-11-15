Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of OakCroft Trail reported to police on Saturday that someone stole a CRF dirt bike from the garage $2000 and broke into his 2002 Ford F150.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Malloy Avenue reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone broke into a storage building and left $500 damage to a window and building panels.

WAGRAM − A resident of Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone broke into the home and stole a generator, three drills, go kart, three boxes of DVD, a laptop and air conditioner, boat motor and a muffler total value $4,800.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Old Charleston Circle reported to police on Sunday that someone stole $250 in gold and a 1992 $5 Olympic coin.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone broke a window and damaged the wood on a door to the home leaving $400 in damages.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Fieldcrest Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone scratched the paint on her 2012 Kia Rio leaving $25 in damage.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Deborah McNair Murdock, 44, of Harrison Road was arrested for communicating threats and given no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Rocky Jay Jacobs, 27, of Longer Sand Lane in Bennettsville South Carolina was arrested for misdemeanor drug violations and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $20,000.