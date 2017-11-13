Crime report

Break in

WAGRAM – A resident of Bundy Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone broke into the home and stole a debit card and an undisclosed amount of cash.

GIBSON – A resident of Church Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole a sheet set, a pair of Nike Air Jordans, Blu-ray player, baseball hats, a hoodie sweatshirt, and a bin containing shoes total value $1,270.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Gulf Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole a box television, Kenwood CD/ stereo system, Magnavox stereo radio system, upright speakers, Poulan gas powered chain saw, a Poulan electric chain saw, a gas powered Troybilt hedge trimmer, an electric hedge trimmer and assorted hand tools, total value $2,848.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home through a window and stole a hatchet valued at $25, leaving $450 damage to a window, flooring and a gun safe.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McCarter Avenue reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole Ruger handgun, Remington shotgun, bracelet and two rings total value $1219.

Larceny

GIBSON – Gibson Village Apartments reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone stole a central air conditioning unit valued at $2,700.

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of Debra Drive reported to police on Friday that someone took her WIC vouchers and forged her signature. She believes she left the vouchers at Food Lion on Sept. 6. She was contacted by the WIC office who told her that her vouchers had been used for October and on Nov. 1.

Counterfeit

LAUREL HILL – Dollar General on Ida Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone purchased items using two fake $50 bills and a fake $100 bill.

Arrests

WAGRAM – Ernest McQueen, 36, of Airbase Road was arrested for misdemeanor larceny, simple assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury and given a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAUREL HILL – Corinthia Elizabeth Farris, 52, was arrested for two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and given a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.