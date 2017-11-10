Scotland ceremonies to honor veterans

LAURINBURG – Honoring veterans has started well before Veterans Day, with Laurinburg proclaiming this week as Veterans Week.

On Thursday, Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams signed the proclamation, which establishes Veterans Week as Nov. 6 through 10, at the American Legion Post 50 in front of many local veterans.

The event, which was hosted by NC Works, gave veterans in attendance a chance to learn about job resource, as well as other avenues to seek help when needed.

“Each veteran has made there own personal sacrifice, but events like this still show some unity within the veteran community,” retired Lt. Col. John R. Jones, who served in the U.S. Air Force. “Today’s event shows that veterans are not forgotten, they are remembered for the sacrifices they have made from there loved ones and it means a whole lot in regards to the civilian community recognizing and appreciating the sacrifices we have made as a whole.”

According to Adams, there are more than 1,200 veterans living in Scotland County. Veterans “skills, leadership, and teamwork make them an invaluable part of the workforce,” Adams said.

“I’m retired, but I try to get all the young men that have been in the military and try to help them get a job and once they get it stay on it so they can retire,” said Ulyses Thomas, American Legion District 10 Commander and Army Veteran.

Following the proclamation signing, veterans were treated to a lunch of fried chicken, barbecue, hushpuppies, tea, and pecan pie by NC Works.

The Veterans Day is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 11 which falls on a Saturday this year.

Veterans Day was first commemorated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926 Congress passed a resolution setting aside Nov. 11 as an annual observance. The day became a national holiday in 1938. Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veteran’s Day in 1954.

The day is intended to honor all American veterans, living and dead, but particularly those living who served the US honorably during war and peacetime.

Other local events to honor veterans:

— Friday, Scotia Village will host a Veteran’s Day breakfast for Scotia residents and/ or their spouses who have served, according to Susan Roberts, resident services director. The event is in the main dining room at 8:30 a.m. Lt. Col. Reid E. Furman, US Army, is this year’s guest speaker.

— Friday, the Scotland County Veteran’s Council will hold a ceremony at Legion Park on Atkinson Street at 11 a.m. honoring veterans of all wars. Vietnam War veteran Harold Hunt is the guest speaker for the event. Hunt is also president of Chapter 822 of the Order of the Purple Heart, according Swift.

Two chorus groups will perform. Members of all five branches of service will be represented along with members of the Army National Guard. A display will be set up honoring the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

— Saturday, Maxton American Legion Post 117 will hold its Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Maxton Historical Grounds at North Florence and West Graham Streets in Maxton. Lieutenant Commander Dean Valentine a SEAL Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves is the guest speaker. Purnell Swett JROTC color guard will present the colors.

— Saturday, Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 601 North Main Street in Laurinburg will host a veterans breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m.

— Sunday, Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Veteran’s Day program during morning service at 320 Bizzell Street. Major Ara Baldwin will be the guest speaker.

— Monday, the Golden Corral restaurant kin laurinburg will feed military vets for free.

The Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 17 of Raeford has been collecting money at the resutaurant to assist veterans in the region. Chapter 17 includes Scotland County.

