Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – Southeast Farm Equipment on Joy Street reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into the building and stole a lawn edger, two hedge trimmers, and a chainsaw all Stihl brand total value $1,480 and left $300 damage to a door.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Apple Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into the home and stole a 47-inch television and 51 gabapentin anti-seizure pills total value $755.

EAST LAURINBURG – A resident of 5th Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone broke into the home and stole a Suzuki dirt bike, at 46-inch flat screen television, a 32-inch flat screen television, a PlayStation 4 gaming system, two games, and a four wheeler total value $7,504 leaving $150 damage to a door.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Shannon Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone broke into his car and stole assorted tools total value $470.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Allen Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone broke into a 2012 Honda Civic nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Sutherland Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone broke into their 2005 Audi and stole a wallet valued at $100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – Belk of Laurinburg reported to police on Sunday that someone stole a bottle of men’s cologne valued at $64. Employees were able to give police a description of the vehicle and a tag number.

MARSTON – A resident of Palmer Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone stole a Honda CRF 50 dirt bike valued at $600 from the property.

Shooting

LAURINBURG – A resident of Queensdale Street reported to police on Sunday that soeone shot fired shots in the area hitting her 2004 Ford Crown Victoria and house leaving $500 total damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lytch Street reported to police on Monday that someone used her direct deposit card and made a total of $824 in charges.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Scotsdale Drive reported to police on Tuesday that she attempted to return an item to Walmart and was denied. Employees told her that someone using her identity had made 90 returns at Walmart stores across the US and she would not be allowed to exchange her merchandise. The victim is working with Walmart to obtain copies of the exchanges for police.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – A resident of Tartan Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone broke a window of a truck leaving $350.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Cliff McLean, 36, of Salley McNair Road was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm after a traffic stop turned up a Jimenez 9 mm that had been reported stolen. McLean was given a $20,000 secured bond, according to police.