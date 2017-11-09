Thieves hit Laurel Hill mini storage

LAUREL HILL − A storage unit on Andrew Jackson Highway was hit by thieves at some point within the last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into thefts at ZV Pate Mini Storage at 8621 Andrew Jackson Highway began as a result of a tip from a confidential informant, according to Lt. Kelly Jacobs.

Detectives inspected the storage facility and found that four units had been hit.

“We believe it was all in the same day and during the day in the past week or so,” Jacobs said. “Someone came in and gave a statement, and we investigated and found that they had been broken into.”

The units were last known secure on Nov. 1.

Renters of one unit reported an air-conditioning unit valued at $110 had been taken.

A second renter reported that a storage bin containing towels, 15 collectible Barbie Dolls, and a George Foreman grill total value $150 had been stolen.

A third unit reported that thieves took an antique turntable motor valued at $200.

ZV Pate reported damage to a door latch and three locks total value $115.

Detectives have persons of interest and are continuing to investigate, according to Jacobs.

