Firefighters holdd raffle for outdoorsmen

LAURINBURG – The Scotland County Firefighter’s Association is holding what it hopes will become an annual Outdoorsman raffle.

The association will be giving away a combination of cash and prizes ranging from $500 cash to the grand prize 2018 Ford F-150 truck crew cab 4×4, according to Chris Caulder of the Laurel Hill Fire Department and co-chair of the event.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Fire Fighter’s Association and local fire departments.

“We do a lot for the county we adopt families at Thanksgiving and Christmas to make sure they’re fed,” Caulder said. “And it will help us to buy safety equipment.”

Greg Woodard, also of Laurel Hill Fire Department and chair of the raffle believes the average person doesn’t understand the expense for upkeep and replacement of equipment. New turnout gear which includes the suits, boots, helmets and face shields firefighters wear can cost up to $2,000, and a new air pack is $2,500.

Those hoping for a chance at one of the prizes have until January 19, 2018 to buy a $50 chance at one of 22 prizes.

Ten cash prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000 are available. Other prizes include Mossberg and Remington shot guns, two Springfield rifles, two 60-inch televisions, a utility trailer, and two side by side four wheelers – a Massimo MSU700 and a Kawasaki Teryx.

Fire fighters have sold 700 of the 2,000 tickets available.

“We’d like to encourage every fire department to try its best to help sell tickets,” Woodard said.

The drawing will be held on Jan. 20, during a community day event at Optimist Park at 9961 S. Turnpike Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets to the event are $10 for those who have not purchased raffle tickets. Tickets bought at the gate will not be entered in the raffle, according to Woodard.

There will be bounce houses, music, hot dogs, drinks, hamburgers and chips.

The associations wants to thank its sponsors Windstream Communications, Coca Cola, Feeder Innovations, Fresh Market, Gibson Oil and Gas, Richard Boles Funeral Home, and Champion Ford.

They also want to merchants who gave them discounts on the items purchased particularly Champion Ford and Sport Cycles of Rockingham and Tractor Supply.

To purchase a ticket online visit scotlandfire.org or call 910-462-2129. Tickets can also be purchased at any local fire department.

The three top prizes in the Scotland County Firefighters Association raffle are a a Massimo MSU700 and a Kawasaki Teryx and a 2018 Ford F-150 4×4. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_77Processed.jpeg The three top prizes in the Scotland County Firefighters Association raffle are a a Massimo MSU700 and a Kawasaki Teryx and a 2018 Ford F-150 4×4.

By Beth Lawrence

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169