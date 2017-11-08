Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Park Circle reported to police on Friday that someone broke into his 2008 Toyota and stole a Kevlar helmet, helmet camera and a tool set valued at $1,800.

The toolbox was recovered when officers noticed someone walking down the street carrying a box that fit the description.

Jemaine Lawyer, 26, of Fir Street, was arrested for resisting arrests and could face further charges pending an investigation, according to police. He received a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Fairley Street reported to police on Saturday that someone broke into his 2015 Ford Fusion and stole at leather wallet, three debit cards a social security card and ID valued at $45.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Oakwood Drive reported to police on Saturday that someone broke into her home and stole an air conditioner, stereo speakers and a wallet total value $255.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Produce Market Road reported to police on Saturday that someone stole a 40-inch television, a 55-inch television, cash, stereo speakers, and groceries total value $2,715.

The groceries were recovered when Willie Williamson, 45, of Turnpike Road, an acquaintance of the woman was arrested, for possession of stolen goods, according to police. He was given a $1,500 secured bond.

WAGRAM – A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole purse valued at $100.

MARSTON – A resident of Palmer Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone broke into the home and stole a 50-inch television valued at $600.

WAGRAM – A resident of Jane Shaw Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone broke into a storage building and stole a generator, leaf blower and weed eater total value $320.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to police on Thursday that someone stole a blue Roadmaster girl’s bicycle valued at $200.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone stole a trumpet valued at $1,200.

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of Dana Place reported to police on Thursday that someone opened a cell phone contract in her name.

LAURINBURG – An elderly resident of Johns Road reported to police on Friday reported to police that he got a call from a woman claiming that he had won a cash prize. The woman told him he needed to send a $399 Walmart money order to claim the prize. He sent the money and was contacted again by someone claiming he needed to send more money.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Kennedy Street reported to police on Friday that he check his credit report and found that someone had bought a cell phone and made charges to the Swiss Colony in 2015 totaling $1,528.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Kiser Road reported to police on Friday that someone used his bank card and made $1,213 in charges.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone took $500 his account.

Arrests

LAUREL HILL – Gregory Woodard, 58, of Peeles Chapel Road was arrested for assault on a female and given no bond.

LAURINBURG – Cindy Locklear, 47, of Malloy Road in Hamlet was arrested for possession of marijuana and simple possession of marijuana and given a $2,500 bond.

WAGRAM – Oscar Brandon Fairley III, 40, of Turnpike Road was arrested for trespassing and given a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG – Annie Smith, 55, of Bizzell Street was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and given a written promise to appear.