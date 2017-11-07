Deputies: Fugitive couple arrested

LAUREL HILL – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a West Virginia couple on fugitive warrants and added local charges Sunday morning.

Michael Bailey, 37, and Sarah Bailey, 37, were arrested on fugitive warrants in connection to robberies in Monroe County West Virginia, according to Capt. Earl Haywood of Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Haywood said the two had been on an interstate “Bonnie and Clyde” style crime spree.

Local authorities had received a be-on-the-lookout-order for the couple issued by West Virginia.

“A deputy was at Hardee’s in Laurel Hill when he saw a car matching the description. He identified the car and the male and female suspects,” Haywood said. “During the arrest, they confirmed warrants in West Virginia and found they had handguns one of which was stolen, and the car itself was stolen in West Virginia.”

The two were charged in Scotland County with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods and or property for the vehicle, Haywood said.

Michael Bailey is an escaped inmate from a detention facility in Parkersburg West Virginia, and the couple were charged in Monroe County for armed robbery, assault in the commission of a felony, and malicious wounding, according to an NBC News affiliate in West Virginia.

They are also being investigated in connection to crimes in Iredell County, according to Haywood.

“The vehicle itself contained evidence of the crimes which will be investigated by us and other agencies in the counties it happened in,” Haywood said.

The couple did not receive bond on the fugitive warrants.

Michael Bailey received a $35,000 bond for the charges in Scotland County and Sarah Bailey received a $25,000 bond.

Micheal Bailey http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MBaileyProcessed.jpg Micheal Bailey Sarah Bailey http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SBaileyProcessed.jpg Sarah Bailey

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169