Shooting outside restaurant leaves two injured

LAURINBURG – One person has been airlifted to an undisclosed hospital following a shooting at the parking lot of Goody’s on Scotland Crossing Drive Friday night.

Two people were wounded in the incident which took place immediately following the Scotland/Richmond football game.

“One person was shot in the foot area and another one in the head and neck area,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “We are not releasing anymore at this time pending notification to the families.”

The large post-game crowd complicated the job of police and left a number of bystanders stranded when police cordoned off their cars along with the crime scene to protect evidence. In order to claim their vehicles, owners had to consent to a search or wait for police to obtain search warrants.

“We have to search the cars to make sure they’re clear before folks can take them home,” said Chief of Police Darwin “Duke” Williams. “The parking lot was extremely packed. It was immediately after the game, and people went to Cook Out and Waffle House.”

Police were on the scene into the early hours of Saturday interviewing witnesses and searching the parking lot to recover evidence.

Witnesses said the shooting took place at about 11:30 following a fight and left a large crowd scrambling for cover outside of Cook Out.

“I was over here ordering food, and I saw a couple of guys over there fighting in the parking lot, and then they were running around, and all of a sudden I heard one shot and everybody was like what’s going on,” said Bradley Pate who was outside the restaurant when the incident occurred. “And probably 30 seconds later maybe there were a bunch of shots back to back going off. I’m sitting here hiding, not trying to get shot; I don’t know what’s going on and then the cops start coming in.”

There were about 10 people involved in the altercation, and dozens ran to their cars and fled after the shooting, according to Pate.

Police cordoned off a large area of the parking lot at Scotland Crossing Shopping Center Friday evening following a shooting that left two injured, one critically. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_20171104_000642.jpg Police cordoned off a large area of the parking lot at Scotland Crossing Shopping Center Friday evening following a shooting that left two injured, one critically.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169