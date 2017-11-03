Police seek suspect on drug, assault charges

ROCKINGHAM — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted on several charges.

Investigators with the Rockingham Police Department say 26-year-old Maurice Deanthony Steele is wanted in connection to multiple investigations, including charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and selling cocaine.

He is also wanted on other charges, but investigators weren’t specific in a release issued Friday afternoon.

Records show Steele has no prior convictions or other pending charges in North Carolina.

Steele is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

