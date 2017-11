LAURINBURG — Residents who have been touched by the life of a local educator plan to hold a memorial service in her honor.

A ceremony to celebrate the life of long-time educator Mary Carlson will be held at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church at 1 p.m. at 320 Bizzell Street on Nov. 11. Carlson began her career at I. Ellis Johnson in 1969 and retired in 1996.

For information, call Annie Cureton 910-384-6154 or Vanessa Settles 910-280-1177.