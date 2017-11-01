SAU campus hit by thefts

LAURINBURG – The campus of St. Andrews University was hit by thieves over the weekend, according to police.

Sometime between Saturday night and Monday numerous vehicles belonging to staff and students were broken into in the parking lot near the old gym just off Dogwood Mile, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

The first reports came in to police on Sunday with a few more thefts discovered on Monday.

Six victims filed reports, but others declined because nothing was taken from the vehicles.

A 22 year-old student reported that someone broke into his 2005 Ford and stole a Glock Handgun, Mossberg shotgun and ammunition total value $1,340.

A 19 year-old student reported that someone broke into his 2015 Honda Civic and stole a pair of sunglasses and cash total value $35.

A 19 year-old student reported that someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and stole cash, a debit card, driver’s license and a Fossil wallet total value$370.

A fourth student reported that someone broke into her 2005 Dodge Magnum and stole a Steve Madden wallet, two credit cards and cash total value $115. One of the cards was later used in Pembroke.

A Wilmington resident reported that someone broke into his 2014 Subaru Forester and stole a registration card.

A 21 year-old Gibson resident reported that someone broke into her 2006 Nissan Altima and stole a pair of beats headphones valued at $250.

Most of the victims reported leaving their vehicles unlocked.

Chavis reminds residents to make be sure to lock their doors and do not leave valuables in their vehicles.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

