Teenager shot to death at party

LAURINBURG – Police have made two arrests in connection to the shooting death of a Laurinburg teenager at a party Saturday night.

Arron Terrell Saddler, 45, of West Allen Lane, was arrested in the death of Brandon Morris, 19, of Elliot Drive.

Also arrested was Lamont Worth, 21, of Carver Street. Worth was charged with obstruction of the investigation.

Police were called to a home at 1008 Salem Street at 9:45 p.m. for shots fired and a person having been shot.

“Responding officers found a young black male at the end of the driveway gasping for air and unresponsive,” according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis. “They called EMS who transported him to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

Witnesses told police there was no argument or altercation prior to the shooting.

Bullets also struck a 2013 Toyota Carolla being driven by a guest who was pulling out of the driveway, leaving $500 damage. The driver was unharmed.

Police are still investigating the shooting and further charges may be forthcoming, according to Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

“I want to commend the public for assisting with this, people who stepped forward with information, and commend the guys in our department,” Williams said.

Morris’ brother, Latrell Allen, 25, of Charlotte Street, was shot to death in on April 30, according to Chavis.

Police responded to that shooting at Scotland Manor Apartments and found Allen unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Brandon Levon McNeill, 21, of Stubbs Road, was arrested on scene and charged with Allen’s death.

Williams said the two cases do not appear to be connected, but that police won’t know for sure until the investigation is complete.

Saddler is being held in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond. There was no bond information for Worth.

Sandler has an extensive criminal history dating to 1988 when he was first charged with larceny and receiving stolen goods in Iredell County, according to records from the state Department of Public Safety.

Saddler was charged twice for possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II drug in 1990 and 1991 and two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance in 1995 and 1996 in Iredell and Rowan Counties. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in 1995 in Rowan County. In 2000 Saddler was arrested in Iredell County for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, selling a schedule II drug, felony breaking and entering and larceny. He received a habitual felon status and was given a sentence of 11 to 14 years. In 2016 Saddler was again arrested for larceny and felony breaking and entering in Scotland County.

Police make two arrests

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

