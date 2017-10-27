Halloween events look to scare up good time

LAURINBURG – As all hallows eve approaches ghouls and guys in Scotland County have plenty of opportunities to scare up some good fun for young and old from a haunted prison to fall festivals and trunk or treating.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation and Growing Change’s Insanitarium at the former Wagram prison saw 1,900 visitors during its opening weekend.

“We’re blown away by the success we had. We set a goal of a thousand people for the entire event,” said Brian Graham, director of parks and recreation. “We had people from Charlotte, Fayetteville and surrounding counties for South Carolina.”

The event is a haunted zombie tour of the decommissioned prison. Guests will be picked up at the gate in wagons and taken around the perimeter of the property to the prison where they will make their way through while trying to avoid hungry zombies, ghosts and killer clowns. The walk through the prison can take form 15 minutes and up, according to Lowery.

Visitors will be entertained by music while in line and snacks will be available from local vendors like Jerry’s Deli.

The overwhelming number of visitors caused a few glitches for staff and caused unexpected waits.

Staff added a third wagon and is trying to arrange for another for the upcoming week, according to Graham.

Those interested in visiting the Insanitarium have two nights left Saturday and Halloween from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $10 per person, and fast passes are available.

The Scotland County Parks and Recreation is also hosted Halloween in the Park Thursday night.

This weekend children can fill up on candy and praise with several trunk or treats and fall festivals.

Saturday

− Carlie C’s IGA in Holly Square shopping center is partnering with Life is Good to host a trunk or treat for ages up to 12.

− Bright Hopewell Baptist Church will hold a fall festival at 601 N. Main Street from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be free food and games. Admission is a toy of any kind, and toys will be donated to needy families at Christmas. For information, call Vicki Jackson 910-276-2733.

− Tabernacle United Methodist Church will hold a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at 18521 HWY 381 in Gibson.

Sunday

− Cross Pointe Church will have a fall festival with games and food from 6 to 7 p.m. at 200 S. Wilkinson Drive.

On Halloween several places are offering alternatives to trick-or-treating in hopes of giving little monsters something safe that will allow them to make the most of the night.

− Clayton Homes will have a trunk or treat/ open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at 12021 Andrew Jackson HWY. Some display homes will be decorated for Halloween and open for tours. Candy and treats will be given away, and children can come in costume. For information, call 910-277-1339.

− St. Luke United Methodist Church will have an indoor/outdoor children’s fall festival from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1501 Turnpike Road. There will be free hot dogs, games and prizes, candy and a bouncy slide. Children can come in costume. For information, call 910-276-6821.

− Living Water Church of God will hold a Hallelujah Night from 6 to 8 p.m. at 13200Blues Farm Road. There will be puppets, music, free food, a maze, and trunk or treat.

− City wide trick-or-treat for children 12 and under will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City officials urge drivers to use caution and drive slowly.

