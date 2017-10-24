Domestic call leads to gun charges

LAURINBURG – A call to police concerning a domestic disturbance resulted in an arrest for weapons and drug violations for a Laurinburg man, authorities said..

Lonnie Burroughs, 61, of Kiser Road, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, first- degree kidnaping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and communicating threats.

Police were called to a home on Kiser Road Saturday afternoon about a domestic disturbance, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

“They made contact with Lonnie Burroughs who told them that there was no domestic situation going on,” Chavis said.

Officers believed that Burroughs was lying and entered the home.

They were told that Burroughs had assaulted the couple’s children during an argument with his girlfriend and held the woman captive overnight.

“He may have pointed the gun at some of the children, even his own,” Chavis said.

Police searched the home twice and seized a 12-gauge shotgun, 15 rounds of Winchester .38 caliber ammunition, 38 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, a crack pipe, a handgun, assorted ammunition and a machete.

Burroughs was convicted of breaking, entering and larceny in 1973 and given a sentence of two to seven years. He was also convicted of manslaughter in 1973 and sentenced to 12 to 15 years.

Burroughs was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

