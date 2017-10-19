Arson suspected in house fire

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon house fire as a possible arson.

A passerby called in the fire at a home at 23 S. Third St. at shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Randy Gibson.

“The smoke was just beginning to show when they called it in,” Gibson said. “We entered the structure and found a small fire that obviously looked like it had been set because there was no power in the building.”

The fire was quickly extinguished and the case turned over to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not officially declared the fire as arson but has requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation’s arson unit, according to Capt. Earl Haywood, chief detective of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire left approximately $500 in damage to the wall paneling and carpet in the home.

“We’re fortunate that is was noticed early and called in quickly and that we got it extinguished early,” Gibson said.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

