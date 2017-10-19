Bride’s father shoots up wedding

LAUREL HILL – What should have been a happy occasion nearly turned tragic after the father of the bride opened fire on guests at a wedding.

Richard Adam Strickland, 42, of Palmer Road in Marston faces 10 charges stemming from the incident including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied premises.

The incident took place at the wedding reception at around 7 p.m. at Camp Monroe. Strickland became intoxicated, began arguing with guests and fired his gun in their direction, according to Capt. Earl Haywood chief detective of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Strickland was not arrested at the time of the incident due to his state of intoxication.

“It prevented him from having warrants served on him because he was too intoxicated to understand the charges,” Haywood said.

Strickland has active warrants for four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, one count of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied premises, one count of misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public, two counts of misdemeanor carrying concealed, one count of simple possession of a schedule VI drug, one misdemeanor count of maintaining a dwelling for use, one count of being intoxicated and disruptive.

Strickland spat on a deputy leading to added charges of resist delay and obstruct and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

