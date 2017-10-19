Hospital robbed three times in a week

LAURINBURG – Two different offices on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital were robbed in last week, according to police.

Police were called to the Scotland Cancer Center shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday concerning the theft of $159 from a locked desk drawer in a locked office, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis. The thief left $20 damage to the drawer during the robbery.

During the course of the investigation, hospital security told police that the office had also been robbed on or around Oct. 11.

“On (Oct. 11), $100 dollars was taken, but they said they didn’t report it because the desk drawer wasn’t damaged,” Chavis said.

The cancer center is located in the hospital’s main building near outpatient services.

On Monday afternoon, police were again called to the hospital after it was discovered that someone stole an iPad valued at $929 from a locked office at the Scotland Memorial Foundation located in the WR Dulin Center.

Chavis does not think the incidents are related.

