Sheriff appoints chief detective

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has named Capt. Earl Haywood to chief detective of investigations.

The post had been held by Capt. Ruben Castellon who quit Monday.

“Earl has 20 plus years in law enforcement with 15 years of that is in investigations,” Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said. “He was in an interim position as chief of detectives prior to Castellon taking it.”

Haywood experience in investigations includes homicide and sexual assault. He received his Basic Law Enforcement Training from Robeson Community College.

Haywood also has 15 years experience with SWAT and Sniper training. He received an advanced certificate from the North Carolina Department of Justice in Law Enforcement and Sheriff’s Training Standards.

He is currently pursuing an Associate Degree of Criminal Justice from Richmond Community College.

Haywood is also the assistant director of the BLET program at Richmond Community College.

By Beth Lawrence

