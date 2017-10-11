Sheriff’s chief detective resigns

LAURINBURG — Capt. Ruben Castellon has resigned as chief of detectives with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Castellon made the announcement on Monday evening citing personal reasons.

The sheriff’s office will appoint a replacement from within the department, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not released an official statement as of Tuesday afternoon.

Castellon was sworn in as chief of detectives in February.

He began his law enforcement career with Hoke County Sheriff’s Office as patrol deputy in 2004, and later transferred to the Civil Division to serve as civil deputy. He was then promoted to Detective Sergeant. While in the Detective Division, he was responsible for investigating crimes against persons, property

He served as a member of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Emergency Respond Team, and later become a hostage negotiator. He was also a patrol sergeant at Spring Lake Police Department.

Castellon is a graduate of Liberty University at Lynchburg, Virginia, with a Master of Business Administration and Criminal Justice Administration. He is also currently pursuing a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Administration at Liberty University.

He graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Program at Fayetteville Community College in 2003. He is also an Army veteran.

