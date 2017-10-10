Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Hall Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole an Xbox and assorted games total value $450.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Douglas Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into his 1999 Buick Regal nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Vance Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and medications total value $160.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Covenant Way reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole assorted jewelry valued at $1,000.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Douglas Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole a PlayStation 4 and a television total value $800 leaving $100 damage to a window.

WAGRAM – A resident of Airbase Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone broke onto the home and stole a wallet and identification valued at $30 and left $300 damage to a door.

HAMLET – A resident of Quicktown Road in Hamlet reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone broke into the home and stole a 55-inch television and two stereo speakers total value $1,700.

WAGRAM – A resident of East Lake Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone broke into the home and stole a set of golf clubs total value $1,500.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Providence Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into a storage building on Old Track Road and stole a PlayStation 4 and 40-inch television total value $850 and left $100 damage to a door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – Tracfone Wireless in Holly Square shopping center reported to police on Friday that an unidentified man entered the store and stole an iPhone 6 valued at $250 from a display. Employees chased the man and recovered the phone behind Burger King.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Turnpike Road reported to police on Friday that someone took her purse from a shopping cart while she was shopping in Walmart. The purse was recovered but an undisclosed amount of cash was missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – A resident of Blue Bird Lane in Laurel Hill reported to police on Friday that someone dented her 2002 BMW while it was parked at Lowe’s on US 401

MAXTON – A resident of Flat Rock Road in Red Springs reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone vandalized her 2007 Toyota leaving $500 damage.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office that someone shot at a storage building leaving $1,000 damage.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Larry David, 56, of Vance Street was arrested for DWI, expired registration, no insurance, no inspection, driving while license revoked, fictitious registration and failure to stop for blue light / siren. He was released to the custody of a relative, according to police.

LAUREL HILL – Courtney Ward, 26, of Valley Drive was arrested for injury to real property and injury to personal property and given a $500 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – James Earl Medlin, 38, of Old Lumberton Road, was arrested for assault on a female and received no bond.