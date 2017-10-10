Maxton man arrested on gun charges

LAURINBURG – Police say a would-be thief was arrested on more serious charges at Walmart last week.

Omar Williams, 23, of McBride Drive, Maxton, was arrested for misdemeanor larceny, two felony counts of possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a stolen fire arm and simple possession of marijuana.

Police were called to Walmart Sunday evening concerning a shoplifter, according to Lt. Chris Young of Laurinburg Police Department.

“Our officers responded to Walmart for a larceny and an individual who possibly had a firearm,” Young said. “They located the person in a stall in the men’s bathroom. He had taken video games in the bathroom and was trying to conceal it.”

Officers searched Williams and found two handguns and marijuana

During booking it was discovered that Williams had a fugitive warrant out of Ohio.

Booking officers also found additional marijuana, and he received an additional charge of felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail, according to Young.

Williams received no bond on the fugitive warrant and $30,000 total bond on the other charges.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

