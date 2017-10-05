Scotland High celebrates homecoming

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School’s homecoming parade should bring hundreds to the downtown area in support of Fighting Scots football.

The parade is a longstanding annual tradition for Scotland County. It will bring club floats, cheerleaders and football players streaming through Church and Main streets to pep up the town for tonight’s home game against Hoke County.

The parade is the last event in Spirit Week. Students dressed up for Twins Day, Favorite Sports Team Day and Spirit Day. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and should last about an hour.

The route is a little different this year, according to Meredith Bounds, spokesperson for Scotland County Schools.

Rather than coming down Church Street from Scotland High School, the parade will begin at the corner of King Street and Church Street. From there, the route will remain the same turning on to Main Street and then Railroad Street before ending at the high school.

“In years past, we’ve had few spectators between the high school and the Presbyterian Church, and it will cause less traffic delays at Church Street and 401,” Bounds said.

The parade will be led by Scotland High’s marching band. Scotland’s JROTC and Color Guard will be in the lineup as will participants from local middle and elementary schools.

The procession will include a float from each school club with a homecoming candidate running for a place in the homecoming court.

Entries will be judged for awards by local personalities Dorothy Tyson of WEWO radio, Sandy Callan of WLNC and Chris English of the Laurinburg/ Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

New this year is the addition of candidates for homecoming king. Traditionally, the school had a homecoming queen and her escort, but the students lobbied the school to add a king.

“It’s an opportunity for our guys to participate and be part of the homecoming court like the ladies do,” Bounds said. “It’s an opportunity for it to be a special part of one young man’s senior year.”

Clubs with candidates this year are:

− Anchor Club – Emily Locklear and Donovan O’Donnell; Beta Club – Kayla Hendrix and Tyler Parks Sellers; Creative Writing – Jenna Stone and Deonte Singletary; DECA Club – Alexis Strong and Bradley Pate; FBLA – Rebecca Heller and Tyrese Delsol-Davis; Fellowship of Christian Students – Marissa Cheek and Javon Ratliffe; FFA – Rylee Roller and Grant Burleson; German Club – Nahir Lynn Pegues and Lawrence Jackson; HOSA – Anniya Davis and James Manley; NASA – Jenna Nowland and Hunter Lewis; National Art Honor Society – Christina Clanton and Tyrek Waters; National Honor Society – Maribel Reyes and Trey Dixon; Spanish Club- Zyeria Leggett and Quinton Covington; TSA – Kenyana McLean and Silas Locklear; Video Club – Chayton Hall and Jackson Quick; and Yearbook – Brooklyn Woodside and Jadakiss Leatherwood.

At 7:30 p.m. the Fighting Scots will take on the Hoke County Bucks at Pate Stadium.

“That’s kind of a homecoming too,” Bounds said. “It’s the first time in weeks that we’ve played a home game, so come on out and pack the Pate.”

Parade units will line up at Covington Street School beginning at 3 p.m. School officials said participants should be in place no later than 3:40.

The parade entries in the numerical order that they will appear in the line up:

1. SHS SRO’s

2. SHS ROTC

3. SHS Marching Band

4. I Ellis Johnson Elementary School

5. Laurel Hill Elementary School

6. South Scotland Elementary School

7. Sycamore Lane Elementary School

8. Carver Middle School

9. Visiting Scots from Oban

10. SHS Cheerleaders

11. Reigning Homecoming Queen

12. Anchor Club

13. Anchor Club

14. Beta Club

15. Beta Club

16. DECA Club

17. FBLA

18. DECA/FBLA Clubs

19. FFA

20. FFA

21 German Club

22. German Club

23. HOSA

24. HOSA

25. NASA

26. NASA

27. National Art Honor Society

28. National Honor Society

29. National Honor Society

30. Spanish Club

31. Spanish Club

32. TSA

33. Video Club

34. Fellowship of Christian Students

35. FCS/Creative Writing/Yearbook

36. Edkins/Johnson

The 2017 candidates for Scotland High School homecoming king and queen. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_courtProcessed.jpg The 2017 candidates for Scotland High School homecoming king and queen.

Beth Lawrence can be reached at 910-506-3169.

