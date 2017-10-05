Laurinburg teen missing

LAURINBURG – A Laurinburg teenager has been reported missing since Monday.

The mother of 17-year-old Talisha Moody of Tara Drive said she last spoke to her daughter on Monday at about 3:23 a.m., according to Patrol Capt. Terry Chavis.

“She said they last spoke on Facebook when Moody said she was scared and needed to tell her mother something,” Chavis said.

Moody was last known to be in Hamlet with a friend.

She is a black female standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She was last seen in an orange t-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 of call 911.

By Beth Lawrence bethlawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

