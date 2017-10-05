Robbery victim made to strip, shot

LAURINBURG – A Laurinburg man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot during a robbery on Lincoln Street, police said.

The robbery took place at 7:30 p.m. as the victim, Ronald Hines, 61, of Lincoln Street and a friend Sylvester Bradley of Salley McNair Road were walking in the area of Lincoln Street near Caledonia Road.

“A person in a dark mask approached, pointed a handgun and demanded money,” said Patrol Capt. Terry Chavis. “He took their money and demanded they both to take their clothes off.”

The two men said the mugger pointed the gun at Bradley and pulled the trigger, but it misfired. He then pointed the gun at Hines and shot him in the thigh.

The attacker stole $22 in cash from Hines and fled north on foot.

Hines lay in the road bleeding until a passerby picked him up and drove him to Scotland Memorial Hospital, Chavis said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

