Scotland cancer survivors walk with awareness

LAURINBURG — More than 100 cancer survivors, care takers, and supporters from the community made their way around the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness March.

The march has been a staple in the fight against breast cancer for more than a decade, but Tuesday the first time it was done in the evening, according to Paula Love, a coordinator for the event.

The time was changed to give people who would otherwise be working a chance to participate.

Breast cancer survivors could be spotted by pink satin sashes among the sea of people there to honor those who have battled the disease.

Linda Smith, a three-year breast cancer survivor, has been participating in the walk since her diagnosis. She and her family walk to make sure people know how important it is to have a mammogram.

“Early detection is the key,” Smith said. “I would say to women who are afraid, when in doubt, find out. Don’t hesitate because time is of the essence, and it can make a difference in your treatment and whether it metastasizes.”

Love wants women to put their fears aside and get a mammogram.

“Most women, if they find a lump, are fearful that it’s cancer and rightfully so, but the majority of the time it’s not.” Love said. “The best thing to do if you feel something is to seek medical advice.”

Smith spoke highly of the care she received at the Cancer Center. She said their honesty and ability to instill hope are part of what kept her going.

“They journey was hard, but they made you aware of what you would go through. They are up front about how severe it is, their treatment plan, what their hope is and what your chances are,” she said through tears. ” When you hear the word cancer, there’s just so much fear, but they do everything they can to treat you and find something that will work for you. That’s just comforting.”

Ladies Night Out

There are number of other events planned throughout the month of October to raise awareness.

On Oct. 17, Scotland Cancer Treatment Center is partnering with Colour me Creatif to host a Ladies Night Out at the Highlands.

Participants will be charged $40 to participate in the painting. Light refreshments and cocktails will be offered. Guest speakers include Kirsten Dean, Executive Director of Scotland Memorial Foundation, Dr. Stephen Lanuti, General Surgeon at Scotland Surgical & GI, and Lynn Soles, Assistant Director of Scotland’s Imaging Department.

Call 910-291-7630 to register for this event.

T-shirt sale

T-shirts will be sold online to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The shirts can be found at the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s website at ScotlandHealth.org/foundation and at Shirt Tales downtown Laurinburg for $15 (sizes S, M, L, and XL) and $20 (2X and 3X).

Fighting SCOTS

The Scotland High School Football players will be wearing pink socks for one game to bring awareness to breast cancer.

“Not sure which game – so you will just have to attend all the games in October to witness this event,” said Stephanie Tatum, Scotland Healthcare System spokesperson.

For information about any of these events, contact Scotland Cancer Treatment Center at 910-291.7630.

Beth Lawrence|Laurinburg Exchange More than 100 people took part in Scotland Memorial Hospital’s walk to promote breast cancer awareness. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BoobsProcessed.jpg Beth Lawrence|Laurinburg Exchange More than 100 people took part in Scotland Memorial Hospital’s walk to promote breast cancer awareness.

October Breast Cancer Month