Scotland County to move forward on fire substation projects

LAURINBURG – Scotland County is one step closer to having two new fire substations.

County Manager Kevin Patterson told the Scotland County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting that the project was open for construction bids.

Both buildings will be bid on separately creating an opportunity for two different contractors to win the bid.

The two projects will have a narrow window for completion.

“The architect thinks that a 60-day construction window and a 90-day construction window for both projects is reasonable,” said Kevin Patterson, county manager.

The project is open to local contractors and the county has reached out to make the plans and requirements available to local business giving them and equal chance to bid the project with larger out-of-town construction groups.

“We’re hoping to have them complete in the next several months,” Patterson said.

The south substation will be located on Purcell Road and the north substation will sit just off Marston Road. The station in south Laurinburg will be maintained by the county, but the city of Laurinburg will provide manpower. Each substation will be 40 by 45 feet. The north fire station will include a helicopter landing pad.

Patterson also told the board that the county’s 911 communications center is looking for part-time operators according to County Manager Kevin Patterson told the Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday.

“Right now we have five positions open because people have left and we have a few people out for extended medical leave,” Patterson said. “These are people who are part time communicators; we are not turning current positions into part time.”

The idea, according to Patterson, is to create a list of operators who can be rotated in and out on an as needed basis.

The position pays $15 an hour. The county is looking for operators who already have state certifications and experience in computer-aided dispatch, emergency fire dispatch, emergency medical dispatch and law enforcement dispatch.

To apply, visit scotlandcounty.org; click on the career opportunities link, and go to the Scotland County Career Page.

In other business the county renewed its contract with Republic Services: Waste Disposal and Trash Pickup Service for the transportation and disposal of garbage at the county landfill located on Patterson Road in Maxton. The county will continue to pay a disposal fee of $36.76 a ton for the next 10 years.

The board also approved the landfill’s request to surplus a mini excavator, back hoe and 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The tax office requested adjustments in funds for July 2017 in the amount $3,389 for over billing, under billing and foreclosed properties, and for August 2017 release of fund in the amount of $41,568.94.

The board also heard an update from Parks and Recreation Director Brian Graham on the progress of the Halloween zombie prison tour.

The tour takes place at the decommissioned state prison in Wagram on Oct. 20 and 21 and on Oct 28 and 31. Tickets are $10, and a fast pass is available for $20.

Graham shared a YouTube video that Parks and Recreation had produced about the event, saying that the event has been promoted heavily on social media. The video had 30,000 views as of Monday.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

