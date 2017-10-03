Couple arrested on drug charges

LAURINBURG – Police arrested a Laurinburg couple on drug charges following a wellness check Sunday.

Shannon Bass, 29, and James Medlin Jr., 38, both of Old Lumberton Road, were arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to Harry O’s Market at 17160 Old Lumberton Road do perform a wellness check on two people in the parking lot.

“There were two individuals sitting in a vehicle who appeared to be asleep or unconscious,” said Lt. Chris Young of Laurinburg Police Department. “The officer knocked on the window, and the two woke up and got out of the vehicle.”

When officers ran the couple’s information, it was discovered that they both had outstanding warrants in Scotland County for failure to appear on larceny charges, Young said.

A search of the both individuals turned up seven prescription narcotic pills. Upon searching the car, officers found more pills and needles and syringes.

Bass was arrested for felony possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and given no bond.

Medlin was arrested for felony possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and given no bond.

They are being held in the Scotland County Detention Center.

