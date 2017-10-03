Hasty resident stabbed to death

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hasty man in the weekend stabbing death of a neighbor.

Matthew Dylan Strickland, 24, of Pea Bridge Road, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim, 53-year-old Dave McPherson, lived in a travel trailer on the property next door to Strickland’s mobile home on Pea Bridge Road.

The incident took place between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Saturday in a small cluster of houses and mobile homes near the intersection of Pea Bridge and Hasty roads, according to Capt. Ruben Castellon of Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men had a run in late Friday night, according to Castellon.

“They got into an argument and later on Strickland allegedly went back and killed him,” Castellon said.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the altercation. Strickland was not intoxicated when deputies arrived, and an autopsy will determine McPherson’s blood alcohol levels Castellon said.

Neighbors Eric and Keicia Hunt said McPherson, a distant cousin, was a nice person.

“He stayed to himself and never bothered anybody,” Eric Hunt said.

McPherson had been working out of town and had returned home that Friday, according to the couple. They said he was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday.

His Facebook page offers few details as to McPherson’s life. His personal information page says he married in 2010, and attended UNC Pembroke. Keicia Hunt said McPherson had adult children.

Strickland’s family expressed shock that he could be involved in a crime of this magnitude.

“I never knew him to be a violent person. I’ve been around him at family reunions and weddings and he was always a people person,” said a cousin who did not wish to use her name.

Strickland attended high school in Charlotte and returned to Laurinburg after graduation.

Strickland was taken into custody at 6:22 p.m. Saturday. He is being held in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

Strickland http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_AAMatthewProcessed.jpg Strickland Beth Lawrence |Laurinburg Exchange Sheriff’s deputies process the scene of a murder on Pea Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pea-BridgeProcessed.jpg Beth Lawrence |Laurinburg Exchange Sheriff’s deputies process the scene of a murder on Pea Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon. McPherson http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DaveProcessed.jpg McPherson

Relatives describe homicide victim nice person

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

