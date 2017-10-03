Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Hammond Drive reported to police on Friday that someone broke into a storage shed on the property and stole two weed trimmers, an edger, bolt cutters and a cultivator total value $650. The property was later recovered on Pine Street.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Vance Street reported to police on Saturday that someone broke into the home and stole a 54-inch television and a gold necklace total value $2,100.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Duncan Street reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into the home and stole a 45-inch television, two 32-inch televisions, a 55-inch television, three laptops and an Xbox game system total value $3,100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Anson Avenue reported to police on Friday that someone stole assorted jewelry and a 38 revolver total value $300 from the home.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to police on Saturday that someone took her wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash out of her purse while she was shopping at Walmart. The wallet without the money was later recovered in a trash can inside the store.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Charlotte Street reported to police on Saturday that someone stole a cell phone and shoes valued at $90 from the home.

Shooting

LAURINBURG – Police responded to Hickory Street concerning a shooting victim on Sunday. The victim, Timmon Dudley, of Laurinburg received a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He told police he did not know who shot him and refused to cooperate.

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of Birchwood Circle reported to police on Friday that someone used her child’s personal information to apply for a public assistance program and left an outstanding debt.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Emilio Rivera, 23, reported to be homeless, was arrested on a fugitive warrant and six outstanding warrants for failure to appear on probation violations following a traffic stop. Rivera was given a $32,500 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Tiombe Murdaugh, 20, of North Gill Street was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana following a car accident on Sunset Drive, according to police. Police seized digital scales and 1.7 grams of marijuana.