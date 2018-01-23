Valentine’s Dayfund raiser willassist nonprofit

LAURINBURG — Church Community Services of Scotland County will hold a Valentines Day raffle next month to benefit the organization.

The Love Your Neighbor Valentines Raffle costs $10 per ticket and features three grand prizes. The proceeds will go toward client services such as the food pantry and other of the programs the organization offers.

The first prize is an art print, valued at $400 and on display in the Storytelling Arts Center window. The second prize is a spa basket which features a massage certificate as well as other gifts that make for a perfect spa day at home. The last prize is a date night package that features two dinners, a show at Givens performing Arts center at UNCP, gas cards, movie tickets, and sport passes.

Nancy Barrineau, the chair of the board of directors for Church Community Services, took the lead on the first ever event. She said that the nonprofit has not organized many fundraisers in a long time and was look for a unique way to raise money to help clients.

“They’re great prizes but there’s much more to it than that,” said Barrineau, “The benefit itself is why people should do it. It’s a way to contribute to to our neighbors who don’t have as much as we do.”

Barrineau hopes that the event goes well so that the event can become an annual thing. She also was thankful to everyone who gave for the raffle.

“Almost nobody said no, everyone was willing to contribute.”

The organization founded in 1989 is known for its services for helping members in the community who are in need. Their services include an emergency food assistance program, clothing closet, food pantry, transient assistance, as well as prescription assistance and helping with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments.

Tickets can be purchased at Art by Design, Storytelling Arts Center, and Quick Copy Center.

Ticket sales will end on Feb. 12 at noon and the drawing will be at 7:55 a.m. on WLNC on Feb. 13.

Church Community Services will have more fundraisers throughout the year in the spring and summer. The organization plans a plate sale and car show with the Tuesday Cruisers’ sometime over the summer.

By Katelin Gandee

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

