Scotland Christian Academy students brighten holiday for needy

iLAURINBURG — You could hear the eager voices and laughter of students from Scotland Christian Academy from across the street as they hauled box after box into the Church Community Services building for the Christmas Cheer Program.

Equally as excited as the young donors was the program’s Director Eula Tart. She told members of the school’s Student Government Association that their efforts will help provide Christmas for needy families around the county.

“I’m so grateful that I don’t get paid for what I do, but I love what I do,” Tart said.

Tart thanked the students and asked them to joined hands for a prayer after the delivery.

“Christmas Cheer is about giving to families that don’t have everything that we have and sharing the love of God,” Tart said. “Since God gave us the greatest gift — his son — then every time you share he is going to bless you right back.”

The charitable organization is run by Tart and Church Community Service Director Leslie Womack and works with residents, churches and local companies to provide toy, food and clothes to Scotland County residents in crisis. The independent Christian ministry that helps evaluates people benefits then distributes resources and makes referrals to local churches and other aid agencies based on need.

Scotland Christian Academy, which includes grades k-to-12, held the food drive to collect items for the Christmas Cheer program over 10-day period.

“Church Community Services helps people in need all year,” Jadon Olsen, SCA student body president told his fellow students in a flier. “Let’s make sure they have enough food to give away by bringing nonperisable food to SCA.”

The 200 or so students at Scotland Christian Academy helped fill boxes with items such as cans, cereal, paper towels and drinks. Some parents also wrote checks.

The items most needed for the food pantry are: macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, canned tuna, canned chicken or salmon, beef stew or chicken and dumplings, canned vegetables, small bags of rice, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce and noodles.

“The student government was looking for projects to help the community,” said Olsen. “We wanted to do what we can.”

Also helping deliver the food were, students Braden Cline, eighth-grade representative; Courtney Perkins, 12th-grade representative; Leah Locklear, secretary of treasure; Kyleigh Collins, student body vice president; and Amelia Olsen, 10-grade representative. Billy Olsen, pastor of St. Luke United Methodist, who also served as a school volunteer and drove the van with the boxes of food.

“This is a great program and our students were glad to help,” Pastor Olsen said.

The students also visited the Scotland Cancer Center to present a $500 check from the academy, which was established in May 1994 as a non-denominational Christian school.

To learn about the Church Community Services’ Christmas Cheer Program, or to volunteer , contact 910-276-8330 or visit the program at 108 South Gill St. Laurinburg.

Scott Witten|Laurinburg Exchange Students from Scotland Christian Academy deliver boxes of food to the Church Community Services Christmas Cheer Program. Scott Witten|Laurinburg Exchange Eula Tart, direcotr of the Christmas Cheer Program also got a sweet treat — a box of donuts — from students at Scotland Christian Academy.

Scott Witten Editor

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

