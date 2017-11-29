Arts Council hosts Christmas Tea

LAURINBURG — For many, the holidays are all about friends and family, and the Arts council plans to underscore that with its annual holiday tea party.

The theme of the Ladies Sunday Afternoon Christmas Tea is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” according to Erin Rembert, executive director of the Story Telling Arts Center.

The tea will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the center at 131 S. Main Street. Tea and light refreshments will be served.

Rembert said the soiree is always a good way to begin December, this year’s theme is especially fitting.

“The ladies’ tea is a wonderful way to start the holiday season with old friends and new and support downtown and the Story Telling Arts Center,” Rembert said. “Show the ladies in your life how special they are by attending this traditional and wonderful event with them.”

The gathering is geared toward women of all ages, though Rembert said she would not turn away a man who wanted to treat the ladies in his life to a tea party.

Attendees will be treated to tastefully decorated and fanciful Christmas décor on each table. Tables are hosted and decorated by a group of volunteers who are chosen or who have contacted the arts council in hopes of lending their creativity to the event.

“Each tea hostess expertly brings her vision of what home is like for the holidays to her beautifully decorated table and gives her guests a true home for the holidays experience,” Rembert said.

An afternoon of Christmas music will be presented by the Barnhill Trio who will end their performance with a rendition of “I’ll be Home for Christmas.” Storyteller Jess Willis, of Florence, South Carolina will regale the audience with a special story she chose for the tea.

Door prized will be given away and throughout the afternoon.

There will be a silent auction, including jewelry and other items donated by local merchants and gift baskets created by the Scotch Gardeners Club. Proceeds benefit the Arts Council of Scotland County.

Space is limited and pre-sale tickets are required. Tickets are $14. For information, call 910-277-3599 or visit storyartscenter.org.

Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

