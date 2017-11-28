Annual Laurinburg Christmas parade set for Saturday

LAURINBURG — The annual Laurinburg Christmas will make its way through downtown on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The parade will take its traditional route beginning on Railroad Street then marching down Main Street and ending at Plaza Road in the College Plaza Shopping Center.

In preparation for the parade, Railroad and Main streets will be closed shortly after noon on Saturday. Line up for the parade will begin on Railroad Street at 12:30 p.m. All entries should be in line by 1 p.m. and those entries being judged for the homemade float contest will be judged at 1:30 p.m.

With 153 entries expected to participate, this year’s parade features everything from local businesses and civic organizations to pageant queens in open convertibles, scouting groups and dance troupes.

The 2017 Christmas Parade entries in the numerical order they will appear in the parade line up:

1 — Police Chief Darwin Williams Sheriff Ralph Kersey

2 — Fire Chief Randy Gibson

3 — SHS Color Guard

4 — BANNER

5 — Grand Marshall – Fred Fox

6 — Scotland High School Marching Band

7 — Senator Tom McInnis

8 — NC Representative Garland Pierce

9 — Scotland County Commissioner

10 — Scotland County Commissioner – John Alford

11 — Scotland County Board of Education

12 — City of Laurinburg Officials

13 — City of Laurinburg Officials

14 — East Laurinburg Officials

15 — Wagram Officials

16 — Wagram Officials

17 — Chamber of Commerce

18 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – State Employees Credit Union – Christmas Wreath

19 — Karen Gibson School of Dance – truck w/music

20 — Karen Gibson School of Dance – Homemade float – truck/trailer – MUSIC

21 — Karen Gibson School of Dance – cloggers

22 — Contemporary Mother – St. Mary AME Zion Church – car

23 — Contemporary Mother – St. Mary AME Zion Church – car

24 — Contemporary Mother – St. Mary AME Zion Church – car

25 — East Laurinburg Baptist Church – Homemade Float with singers – truck/trailer – MUSIC

26 — Lil Scots 8U Baseball Team – truck/trailer w/players & coaches

27 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church – Light of the World

28 — STEAM Mobile – 40 ft long van – MUSIC

29 — Scotland County Beekeepers Association – Homemade float – “Santa’s Busy Bees” – Truck w/trailer

30 — Smith Tax Service -car

31 — Smith Tax Service – truck/trailer -MUSIC

32 — Smith Tax Service – car

33 — Scotland Early College HS – truck/trailer

34 — Faith Joy Outreach Ministry – Homemade float w/Singers & Musicians – MUSIC

35 — St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus – truck w/16 ft trailer

36 — Village Family Dental – 1 truck w/banner & walkers

37 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Scotland Health Care/Scotland Regional Hospice – Christmas Stocking

38 — Carolina Hearts Home Care – van

39 — Cub Scout Pack No. 444 – Homemade float – truck w trailer – MUSIC

40 — Lowe’s – flatbed truck w/Christmas Decoration

41 — Krazy Feet Dance Company – Homemade float – Dancers/ MUSIC

42 — Krazy Feet Dance Company – truck w/overflow dancers

43 — PetSense – truck with banners – mascot – walkers

44 — Red Willow Hair Studio – truck w/trailer decorated – MUSIC

45 — Pizza Inn / KFC – 1 vehicle w/JoJo Pizza Inn Mascot & walkers

46 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Lbg Branch National Association of University Women- Christmas Candle

47 — Laurel Hill Elementary School – Homemade float – truck/trailer

48 — WLNC – Scotland Broadcasting

49 — SHS – JROTC Cadets Marching to Army Cadence – do not place near noise

50 — Little Miss Lumbee / Jr. Miss Lumbee – Poole’s Automotive – car

51 — Teen Miss Lumbee /Miss Lumbee – Poole’s Automotive – car

52 — Laurinburg Fire Department – ladder truck

53 — The Greater Love Group – 2 cars with kids dressed in armor of God – MUSIC/Walkers

54 — AAHC, Inc. – car with Kuumba 2017 Queen Denisha Hill/Princess Darasia Williams/Jr Princess London Miller

55 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Comfort Inn/Wade S. Dunbar Insurance – Partridge in a Pear Tree

56 — Scotland County Republican Party – Homemade float with Nativity & Christmas scene – MUSIC

57 — Scottish Pilot Club – Convertible w/2017 Scottish Pilot Ambassador

58 — Spring Hill Middle School Band – bus with w/walkers – MUSIC

59 — FCC North Carolina – truck w/10 ft. trailer

60 — Big Ken – car with MUSIC

61 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age Queen Verlean – car

62 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age King Danny McLeod – car

63 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age Runner Up Queen Doris McRae – car

64 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age Runner Up King Josh Hayes – car

65 — Brian H. Rush Scholarship Committee – truck w/committee – MUSIC Place w/L Hill Baptist

66 — Prestwick Assisted Living – van

67 — Laurel Hill Fire Department Truck

68 — Laurel Hill Fire Department – The Little Fire House that Saved Christmas – Homemade float – MUSIC

69 — Laurel Hill Fire Department Truck

70 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Captain Larry’s Seafood Restaurant – Jesus is the Greatest Gift – Music

71 — Scotland County NAACP -truck/16 ft. trailer

72 — Scotland County NAACP – truck w/youth

73 — Scotland County NAACP – car

74 — Scotland Youth Development – car place with NAACP

75 — Scotland Youth Development – car place with NAACP

76 — New Greater St. James Word, Praise & Worship Ministries, Inc. – MUSIC

77 — Scotland County Parks & Rec Cotton Bowl Queen – Marklee Phillips

78 — Zeta Amicae of Laurinburg Boys in Blue Bow Tie – car

79 — Bingo Time! – Power Wheel Toy – walkers

80 — Amber Hewitt – In Memory of – car

81 — Amber Hewitt – In Memory of – car

82 — Amber Hewitt – In Memory of – car

83 — Toys for Tots – car w/20 walkers – MUSIC

84 — Laurinburg Riderz – 13 ATV/Dirt Bikes

85 — Gibson Fire Department Truck

86 — Sandhills Behavioral Center, Inc. – car

87 — Sandhills Behavioral Center, Inc. – car

88 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Smithfield Hog Production Division – Peppermint Princess

89 — Tew Family/Johnny “Rock” Tew – tractor truck – MUSIC

90 — Tew Family/Johnny “Rock” Tew – tractor truck – MUSIC

91 — Tew Family/Johnny “Rock” Tew – car

92 — Carver Middle School HOSA Club – Homemade float -truck/trailer – MUSIC

93 — Carver Middle School – Cross Country/Football/Cheerleaders/Girls of Pearls

94 — Carver Middle School Band – MUSIC

95 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Aaron’s – Joy

96 — Aaron’s Box Truck

97 — Aaron’s Van

98 — Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Gheta Sorority-car

99 — Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Gheta Sorority-car

100 — Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Gheta Sorority- motorcycle

101 — Employees for City of Laurinburg- Homemade float – 53 ft. trailer/truck – MUSIC

102 — Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Department – truck

103 — Mt. Scottish Masonic Lodge – car

104 — Mt. Scottish Masonic Lodge – car

105 — Mt. Scottish Masonic Lodge – car

106 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Cascades – Choir of Angels – WALKERS

107 — Horses – Harrington Riding Club – (2)

108 — Horses – Laurel Hill Riders – (1)

109 — Horse -Charles Douglas – (2) & WALKERS

110 — Horse – Bill Simms – (1)

111 — Horses – Pooper Scooper

112 — Girl Scout Troop 1723 – truck/trailer – MUSIC

113 — Spring Hill Fire Department – truck

114 — Spring Hill Fire Department – truck

115 — Spring Hill Fire Department – truck

116 — Norris Storage Buildings & Carports – truck hauling storage building

117 — Norris Storage Buildings & Carports -1971 Plymouth Roadrunner

118 — Scotland County Sheriff Office – car

119 — Scotland County Sheriff Office – truck w/trailer – Homemade Float

120 — Jamie Norton & Family – 1 truck

121 — Jamie Norton & Family – 2 – 4 wheelers

122 — Scout Troop 447 – truck w/trailer (approx 56 ft.) Coat Float

123 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle

124 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle

125 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle

126 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle

127 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle

128 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle

129 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Meritor – Beary Merry Christmas

130 — South Robeson Marching Band

131 — Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church – Man of the Year – car

132 — Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church -Little Miss Nazareth – car

133 — Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church – Woman of the Year – car

134 — Scotland High School Cheer Program – truck w/cheerleaders/coaches

135 — Scotland High School Cheer Program – truck w/cheerleaders/coaches

136 — Scotland High School Cheer Program – truck w/cheerleaders/coaches

137 — Scotland High School Football Team

138 — Small South Motorcycles

139 — Small South Motorcycles

140 — Small South Motorcycles

141 — Small South Motorcycles

142 — Small South Motorcycles

143 — Small South Motorcycles

144 — Scotland County EMS

145 — American Legion – 1977 Mercury Comet

146 — Fred Bailey – 1967 Impala

147 — American Red Cross – Scotland County

148 — Poole Automotive LLC – Roll Back

149 — Jackson Diesel – wrecker

150 — Jackson Diesel – wrecker

151 — Jackson Diesel – roll back

152 — Edge Grading & Hauling, LLC – truck

153 — Commercial Float – Santa’s Arrival – Hasty Realty/Nic’s Pic Kwik

