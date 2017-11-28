Annual Laurinburg Christmas parade set for Saturday

LAURINBURG — The annual Laurinburg Christmas will make its way through downtown on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The parade will take its traditional route beginning on Railroad Street then marching down Main Street and ending at Plaza Road in the College Plaza Shopping Center.
In preparation for the parade, Railroad and Main streets will be closed shortly after noon on Saturday. Line up for the parade will begin on Railroad Street at 12:30 p.m. All entries should be in line by 1 p.m. and those entries being judged for the homemade float contest will be judged at 1:30 p.m.
With 153 entries expected to participate, this year’s parade features everything from local businesses and civic organizations to pageant queens in open convertibles, scouting groups and dance troupes.
The 2017 Christmas Parade entries in the numerical order they will appear in the parade line up:
1 — Police Chief Darwin Williams Sheriff Ralph Kersey
2 — Fire Chief Randy Gibson
3 — SHS Color Guard
4 — BANNER
5 — Grand Marshall – Fred Fox
6 — Scotland High School Marching Band
7 — Senator Tom McInnis
8 — NC Representative Garland Pierce
9 — Scotland County Commissioner
10 — Scotland County Commissioner – John Alford
11 — Scotland County Board of Education
12 — City of Laurinburg Officials
13 — City of Laurinburg Officials
14 — East Laurinburg Officials
15 — Wagram Officials
16 — Wagram Officials
17 — Chamber of Commerce
18 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – State Employees Credit Union – Christmas Wreath
19 — Karen Gibson School of Dance – truck w/music
20 — Karen Gibson School of Dance – Homemade float – truck/trailer – MUSIC
21 — Karen Gibson School of Dance – cloggers
22 — Contemporary Mother – St. Mary AME Zion Church – car
23 — Contemporary Mother – St. Mary AME Zion Church – car
24 — Contemporary Mother – St. Mary AME Zion Church – car
25 — East Laurinburg Baptist Church – Homemade Float with singers – truck/trailer – MUSIC
26 — Lil Scots 8U Baseball Team – truck/trailer w/players & coaches
27 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church – Light of the World
28 — STEAM Mobile – 40 ft long van – MUSIC
29 — Scotland County Beekeepers Association – Homemade float – “Santa’s Busy Bees” – Truck w/trailer
30 — Smith Tax Service -car
31 — Smith Tax Service – truck/trailer -MUSIC
32 — Smith Tax Service – car
33 — Scotland Early College HS – truck/trailer
34 — Faith Joy Outreach Ministry – Homemade float w/Singers & Musicians – MUSIC
35 — St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus – truck w/16 ft trailer
36 — Village Family Dental – 1 truck w/banner & walkers
37 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Scotland Health Care/Scotland Regional Hospice – Christmas Stocking
38 — Carolina Hearts Home Care – van
39 — Cub Scout Pack No. 444 – Homemade float – truck w trailer – MUSIC
40 — Lowe’s – flatbed truck w/Christmas Decoration
41 — Krazy Feet Dance Company – Homemade float – Dancers/ MUSIC
42 — Krazy Feet Dance Company – truck w/overflow dancers
43 — PetSense – truck with banners – mascot – walkers
44 — Red Willow Hair Studio – truck w/trailer decorated – MUSIC
45 — Pizza Inn / KFC – 1 vehicle w/JoJo Pizza Inn Mascot & walkers
46 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Lbg Branch National Association of University Women- Christmas Candle
47 — Laurel Hill Elementary School – Homemade float – truck/trailer
48 — WLNC – Scotland Broadcasting
49 — SHS – JROTC Cadets Marching to Army Cadence – do not place near noise
50 — Little Miss Lumbee / Jr. Miss Lumbee – Poole’s Automotive – car
51 — Teen Miss Lumbee /Miss Lumbee – Poole’s Automotive – car
52 — Laurinburg Fire Department – ladder truck
53 — The Greater Love Group – 2 cars with kids dressed in armor of God – MUSIC/Walkers
54 — AAHC, Inc. – car with Kuumba 2017 Queen Denisha Hill/Princess Darasia Williams/Jr Princess London Miller
55 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Comfort Inn/Wade S. Dunbar Insurance – Partridge in a Pear Tree
56 — Scotland County Republican Party – Homemade float with Nativity & Christmas scene – MUSIC
57 — Scottish Pilot Club – Convertible w/2017 Scottish Pilot Ambassador
58 — Spring Hill Middle School Band – bus with w/walkers – MUSIC
59 — FCC North Carolina – truck w/10 ft. trailer
60 — Big Ken – car with MUSIC
61 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age Queen Verlean – car
62 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age King Danny McLeod – car
63 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age Runner Up Queen Doris McRae – car
64 — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church – Golden Age Runner Up King Josh Hayes – car
65 — Brian H. Rush Scholarship Committee – truck w/committee – MUSIC Place w/L Hill Baptist
66 — Prestwick Assisted Living – van
67 — Laurel Hill Fire Department Truck
68 — Laurel Hill Fire Department – The Little Fire House that Saved Christmas – Homemade float – MUSIC
69 — Laurel Hill Fire Department Truck
70 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Captain Larry’s Seafood Restaurant – Jesus is the Greatest Gift – Music
71 — Scotland County NAACP -truck/16 ft. trailer
72 — Scotland County NAACP – truck w/youth
73 — Scotland County NAACP – car
74 — Scotland Youth Development – car place with NAACP
75 — Scotland Youth Development – car place with NAACP
76 — New Greater St. James Word, Praise & Worship Ministries, Inc. – MUSIC
77 — Scotland County Parks & Rec Cotton Bowl Queen – Marklee Phillips
78 — Zeta Amicae of Laurinburg Boys in Blue Bow Tie – car
79 — Bingo Time! – Power Wheel Toy – walkers
80 — Amber Hewitt – In Memory of – car
81 — Amber Hewitt – In Memory of – car
82 — Amber Hewitt – In Memory of – car
83 — Toys for Tots – car w/20 walkers – MUSIC
84 — Laurinburg Riderz – 13 ATV/Dirt Bikes
85 — Gibson Fire Department Truck
86 — Sandhills Behavioral Center, Inc. – car
87 — Sandhills Behavioral Center, Inc. – car
88 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Smithfield Hog Production Division – Peppermint Princess
89 — Tew Family/Johnny “Rock” Tew – tractor truck – MUSIC
90 — Tew Family/Johnny “Rock” Tew – tractor truck – MUSIC
91 — Tew Family/Johnny “Rock” Tew – car
92 — Carver Middle School HOSA Club – Homemade float -truck/trailer – MUSIC
93 — Carver Middle School – Cross Country/Football/Cheerleaders/Girls of Pearls
94 — Carver Middle School Band – MUSIC
95 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Aaron’s – Joy
96 — Aaron’s Box Truck
97 — Aaron’s Van
98 — Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Gheta Sorority-car
99 — Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Gheta Sorority-car
100 — Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Gheta Sorority- motorcycle
101 — Employees for City of Laurinburg- Homemade float – 53 ft. trailer/truck – MUSIC
102 — Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Department – truck
103 — Mt. Scottish Masonic Lodge – car
104 — Mt. Scottish Masonic Lodge – car
105 — Mt. Scottish Masonic Lodge – car
106 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Cascades – Choir of Angels – WALKERS
107 — Horses – Harrington Riding Club – (2)
108 — Horses – Laurel Hill Riders – (1)
109 — Horse -Charles Douglas – (2) & WALKERS
110 — Horse – Bill Simms – (1)
111 — Horses – Pooper Scooper
112 — Girl Scout Troop 1723 – truck/trailer – MUSIC
113 — Spring Hill Fire Department – truck
114 — Spring Hill Fire Department – truck
115 — Spring Hill Fire Department – truck
116 — Norris Storage Buildings & Carports – truck hauling storage building
117 — Norris Storage Buildings & Carports -1971 Plymouth Roadrunner
118 — Scotland County Sheriff Office – car
119 — Scotland County Sheriff Office – truck w/trailer – Homemade Float
120 — Jamie Norton & Family – 1 truck
121 — Jamie Norton & Family – 2 – 4 wheelers
122 — Scout Troop 447 – truck w/trailer (approx 56 ft.) Coat Float
123 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle
124 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle
125 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle
126 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle
127 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle
128 — Travis Baucom – motorcycle
129 — COMMERCIAL FLOAT – Meritor – Beary Merry Christmas
130 — South Robeson Marching Band
131 — Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church – Man of the Year – car
132 — Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church -Little Miss Nazareth – car
133 — Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church – Woman of the Year – car
134 — Scotland High School Cheer Program – truck w/cheerleaders/coaches
135 — Scotland High School Cheer Program – truck w/cheerleaders/coaches
136 — Scotland High School Cheer Program – truck w/cheerleaders/coaches
137 — Scotland High School Football Team
138 — Small South Motorcycles
139 — Small South Motorcycles
140 — Small South Motorcycles
141 — Small South Motorcycles
142 — Small South Motorcycles
143 — Small South Motorcycles
144 — Scotland County EMS
145 — American Legion – 1977 Mercury Comet
146 — Fred Bailey – 1967 Impala
147 — American Red Cross – Scotland County
148 — Poole Automotive LLC – Roll Back
149 — Jackson Diesel – wrecker
150 — Jackson Diesel – wrecker
151 — Jackson Diesel – roll back
152 — Edge Grading & Hauling, LLC – truck
153 — Commercial Float – Santa’s Arrival – Hasty Realty/Nic’s Pic Kwik