FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst has released the following birth announcements:

Locklear boy

Timothy and Sabrina Locklear of Laurinburg, had a son, Josiah Daniel Locklear on Aug. 18, 2017

Burris boy

Jamie Boone, Laurinburg, had a son, Lukas Alexander Lee Burris on Aug. 24, 2017

Locklear boy

Christopher amd Jennifer Locklear, Laurinburg, had a son, Christopher Wayne Locklear, Jr. on Sept. 13, 2017

Jackson boy

Apostle Lawrence Jackson, III and Pastor Vicki C. Jackson, Laurinburg, had a son, Grace McKenzie Jackson on Sept. 18,2017