RCC to hold free tuition open house

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will hold an open house next month for a program that provides two years of free college tuition.

The RichmondCC Guarantee event is March 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. It is free and the public is welcome.

“The excitement over the RichmondCC Guarantee has helped spur more high school students to take advantage of the free college classes we offer through our dual enrollment program,” said Dale McInnis, RCC president. “I encourage people to come out and learn more about the RichmondCC Guarantee and about all the college programs and services we offer right here in their backyard.”

The RichmondCC Guarantee is open to Scotland and Richmond county students taking at least two dual enrollment courses through the Career and College Promise program and graduate from high school with an unweighted grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Since the program began in the fall of 2016, 138 students have taken part.

“RichmondCC is fast becoming a first-choice destination college as we continue to add more career programs, offer more online classes and find new ways to make college affordable,” McInnis said.

Anyone over the age of 16 who attends will be entered into a drawing to win a new 55-inch Hi-Def flat screen TV, a pair of season tickets to the 2018-19 DeWitt Performing Arts Series, gift cards to the college Bookstore, Bluetooth speakers and other prizes.

The college will also use the event to celebrate the next group of RichmondCC Guarantee qualifiers for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

“Because of these students’ hard work, they have earned the opportunity to receive two years of free college tuition and fees at RichmondCC, and we want to make sure their parents understand that by attending Richmond Community College in the fall, they will be looking at a savings of $4,800, depending on the program and courses a student enrolls in,” said Kary Edmondson, director of K-12 Partnerships.

Financial aid staff members will be on hand to help parents and students complete the paperwork required and answer questions about the RichmondCC Guarantee.

Those in attendance will also have an opportunity to speak one-on-one with instructors.

For information, call 910-410-1700 or visit www.RICHMONDCC.edu.

RichmondCC Guarantee open to Scotland grads