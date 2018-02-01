Duke boys reunite for show at Cole

HAMLET — While best known for their roles on the wildly successful television show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” John Schneider and Tom Wopat have also forged careers as accomplished musicians since the show went off of the air in 1985. They have reunited for their own show, “Return of the Dukes,” which will be coming Friday to the Cole Auditorium on the main campus of Richmond Community College.

Wopat and Schneider have appeared on countless additional television shows, starred in national tours of Broadways hits, won Tony Awards, and charted hit songs and albums.

Schneider was 18 when he was cast as Bo Duke in the hit CBS television series. He has gone on to a wide-ranging career on stage, in music and on screen. Having starred on Broadway in “Chicago” and “Grand Hotel,” he also starred in the national tour of “The Civil War.” He has had 10 solo albums that have topped the Billboard Country charts, including four No. 1 country hits, 11 Top 20 country hits and a No. 1 country album. More recent albums are available on his Faith Works record label.

Wopat’s talents have taken him from his breakout role as Luke Duke to the recording studio. After a series of popular country albums, he released a string of acclaimed pop/jazz albums featuring new arrangements of American Songbook classics. As a Broadway leading man, he received Tony Award nominations for starring in “Annie Get Your Gun” (opposite Bernadette Peters) and “A Catered Affair.”

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

DeWitt Performing Arts Series season ticket holders can use tickets for entry, but single show tickets are available for $30 to $40 each.

Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the box office at the Cole Auditorium located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave.

Contributed photo ““The Dukes of Hazzard,” stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat will reunite Friday for show at the Cole Auditorium. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_rcc_cole_Dukes.jpg Contributed photo ““The Dukes of Hazzard,” stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat will reunite Friday for show at the Cole Auditorium.