Well strung performs at GPAC Jan. 23

PEMBROKE — The Well Strung quartet is performing Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The New York Times says the quartet “brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven.”

Tickets are $16 adult general admission and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online.

Well-Strung plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience.

The four-piece musical group is made up of Edmund Bagnell on first violin, Chris Marchant on second violin, Daniel Shevlin on cello and Trevor Wadleigh on viola. Wadleigh and Marchant also are competing on the current season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS.

“We are excited to have such a unique performance on our series,” GPAC Director James Bass said. “Not only is the group phenomenally talented, but they have mass appeal with fans.”

The quartet, which formed in 2012, has performed at the Vatican in Rome, and at a gala for President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton requested a special performance by Well-Strung after the release of their viral music video “Chelsea’s Mom.”

They also have performed with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, and Deborah Voigt. They were the opening act for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE.

The GPAC season continues with “Amazing Grace: The Musical” on March 13 and “The Wizard of Oz” on March 19.

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

The string quartet Well-Strung will perform at Givens Performing Art Center on Jan. 23. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_well-strung2018111101941475.jpg The string quartet Well-Strung will perform at Givens Performing Art Center on Jan. 23.