Ol’ man winter visits

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Snow fell hard and fast on Wednesday evening around Scotland County making people’s drive home from work treacherous. According to the National Weather Service, Laurinburg ended up with between three and five inches of snow.


Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Construction crews didn’t take a snow day Thursday as they shoveled heaps of snow to a front loader to clear the area where the new City Hall will stand.


Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The parking lot of First United Methodist Church was being cleared by a parishioner with a John Deer tractor. According to the National Weather Service, Laurinburg ended up with between three and five inches of snow.


Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The roads were still snow covered as motorists made their way into Scotland County Thursday morning from Hoke County. According to the National Weather Service, Wagram received between two and four inches of snow as a result of Wednesday’s storm.


Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Members of the Oliver family head out to ride four wheelers through snowy fields around Hasty Road and enjoy an extra day out of work and school.


Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Daveah, 5, and David, 2, Spencer have a snowball fight while mom, Tiffany looks on. The kids had misplaced their gloves and had to make do with layers of socks worn like mittens.


Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange The lake and homes in the Lakewood Hills neighborhood was turned into a frosty paradise by the snow and below freezing temperatures the county has seen since last week.


Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange A snowman family enjoys the cold afternoon on Blues Farm Road while the real family who built them warms up inside.


Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Not even the ducks and geese would brave the cold at St. Andrews University’s lake. But they couldn’t have taken a dip if they had wanted to because most of the lake was frozen and covered in a dusting of snow.


